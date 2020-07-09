KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan will host a drive-thru hiring fair 10 a.m.-noon July 22 at the hospital at 10 E. 31st St. It will be held in a blue tent in parking lots M and N north of the hospital, off A Avenue.
This event will allow for social distancing while connecting job seekers with part-time and full-time career opportunities.
Good Sam is hiring for a variety of skill sets, including nurses (R.N. and L.P.N.), certified nursing assistants, surgery/sterile processing techs, med techs, paramedics, lab, housekeeping, food, nutrition and more positions.
Those interested can drive up to receive an informative packet. Human resources recruiters will be on site to answer any questions. The first 50 participants will receive a complimentary face mask.
For more information and an application, visit www.chihealth.com\careers.