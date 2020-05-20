KEARNEY — The CHI Health Good Samaritan Wellness Center, which closed in early spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen at 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Members must stay 6 feet apart. No more than 10 people will be allowed in each area of the facility, including the weight area, functional training area, cardio equipment, the swimming pool, the group exercise room and other areas.
Group exercise classes should resume in July, but no firm date has been set. Massage therapy appointments can be scheduled by phone after doors reopen Tuesday.
All equipment will be wiped down continuously, and the staff will do a deeper cleaning throughout the day.
Enrollment fees will be waived for June. To freeze payments for up to six months or terminate your membership, visit the Wellness Center to fill out paperwork between Tuesday and June 9.
For more information, call the center at 308-865-7458.