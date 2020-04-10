Clinic donates masks

Becky Kraenow, director of the HelpCare Clinic at 3015 Ave. A, offered 40 unused N95 masks to the Buffalo County Healthcare Coalition, which is preparing for an increase in COVID-19 cases in Kearney. She is a coalition member.

The clinic aids uninsured and underinsured county residents.

“As a clinic, we’re doing our best to screen patients and send those with COVID-19 concerns to places that are better equipped for that care. We have a small stock of this type of PPE to protect our volunteers if needed, and we are grateful to be able to donate the rest to a facility that might need it,” she said.