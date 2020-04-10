GRAND ISLAND — Stay at home. Stay connected. Stay healthy.
Those measures are keeping COVID-19 in check in central Nebraska, said Ed Hannon, president of CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Speaking Thursday at a Zoom press conference for members of the regional press, Hannon said he believes the CHI Health network of 15 hospitals, including Good Samaritan in Kearney, has enough ventilators, N95 masks and other personal protective equipment for the peak of cases that is expected here in the next two weeks.
Projections show that 80 ventilators could be needed across Nebraska at that time, he said.
"Early on, we looked at our projections and needs, and reached out for more ventilators, and in less than 24 hours, the Nebraska Heart Institute provided three ventilators,” he said.
The 15-member CHI Health network, with hospitals from central Iowa to Kearney, can “move equipment and supplies to meet the needs. We have a good amount of equipment,” he added.
If necessary, it could obtain more from CommonSpirit Health, an umbrella organization of 700 medical institutions in 21 states that includes Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health.
As of Thursday afternoon, Grand Island had 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the second highest number in the state behind Douglas County, where Omaha is located. Buffalo County had 31 confirmed cases, according to Two Rivers Public Health Department. But St. Francis handles 100 patients at a time in flu season, and most COVID-19 patients isolate at home, Hannon said.
“If our need for beds is greater than we can provide, we can transfer patients from one (CHI Health) facility to another, but current monitoring says (all CHI Health hospitals) will have enough beds across the system,” he said.
Hannon said conditions are assessed daily across the 15-hospital CHI Health network.
He also said the number of test kits remains inadequate, as it does nationwide, but companies are increasing production, and “we are catching up.”
Citing HIPPA laws, he declined to say how many COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at either Good Sam or St. Francis. Nor could he provide details on their ethnic backgrounds, communities or other details.
He thanked the communities for their avalanche of support.
“My biggest concern is that people will get tired of staying home. Right now, staying home is working. We’re not seeing the surge seen in other places because we have been staying at home and following instructions the media has put out. That’s the kind of community partnership we need to continue.
“If we break that, we may see a spike in cases,” he said. “My greatest hope: Stay home. Stay connected. Stay healthy.”