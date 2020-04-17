KEARNEY — As COVID-19 cases increase in Grand Island, CHI Health St. Francis President Ed Hannon says the hospital has enough beds and ventilators to care for the most seriously ill.
If necessary, patients can be transferred to CHI Health hospitals in Kearney and elsewhere in the state to open more beds locally. That has not been needed yet.
As of Thursday, Grand Island led the state in COVID-19 cases, with 268 cases, nine more than the 259 in Omaha’s Douglas County. Buffalo County’s 42 cases (as of Thursday) was the sixth-highest in Nebraska.
Hannon spoke Thursday to journalists from Kearney, Grand Island and beyond at a press conference via Zoom.
He said 13 patients were in St. Francis’s 16-bed ICU, and 11 were on ventilators, “so we have a bit of capacity left. When we get close to 16 patients, we will look at possibly sending some to other hospitals, but we want to be sure patients are stable before they are moved. We will determine which are the best to transfer out to make room for the next one,” he said.
As of 8 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 25 patients with COVID-19 had been admitted, overall, to the six CHI Health hospitals in the Omaha/Council Bluffs area. Another 33 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the eight CHI Health hospitals outside Omaha, including Good Samaritan, but CHI Health would not be more specific as to the number of patients in each institution, according to a CHI Health press release.
That release also said the 14-hospital system has 390 available ventilators. As of Thursday, 48 of them were in use.
Since last Friday, April 10, five stable COVID-19 patients have been moved from St. Francis to other CHI Health hospitals to free up beds for more patients, he said.
CHI Health has a “command center” in Omaha. It has statistics on hospitals, beds and specialists. CHI hospitals that need to transfer a patient call the center to arrange the move.
Hannon said St. Francis, like other hospitals, has a long-standing disaster plan that outlines the facility, its capacity, its ICU beds and staffing levels. “This is nothing new to us. We just adopted the plan for this event,” he said.
Hannon said CHI Health Good Samaritan has 174 beds and is currently at 50 percent capacity, “so we have lots of room to take on patients.” Both Good Sam and St. Francis have postponed elective surgeries to keep beds available for COVID-19 patients.
He said St. Francis also has 50 percent of its beds available, but the hospital “feels the most pressure is in the ICU. In the worst-case scenario, we can transfer patients to CHI Health hospitals all across Nebraska. Another plan is to take non-ICU beds and use them as ICU beds as needed, but it doesn’t appear we’ll get to that level,” he said.
“Our plan is to try to take care of as many patients here as we can. The staff wants to do that and physicians want to do that, but we don’t know who in the next hour or next few hours is coming through the door,” he said.
He said 65 people, on average, are coming into the St. Francis ER each day. Those with respiratory symptoms — about half of those who come in — are diverted to a large, 10-station “fast-track area” that was set up a month ago in a vacated lobby area next to the ER.
This area has gurneys, stretchers, telemedicine capabilities and more services where patients can be assessed. “The majority of these patients can be isolated at home. Only the sickest of the sick need to be admitted to the hospital,” he said.
He said he could not provide a number as to how many are being admitted to St. Francis on an average day.
At the moment, St. Francis has between 17 and 19 ventilators, including “about half a dozen or so” from CHI Health hospitals in Lincoln and Omaha, “plenty for the work we are doing. We are just a phone call away from getting more if needed,” he said.
He said COVID-19 is expected to peak in this area the first week in May. At that time, he expects to need 60 ventilators and 67 ICU beds across the state, but with 120 ICU beds in CHI Health hospitals across Nebraska “we can take care of those cases,” he said.
He said the disease is spreading much faster in Grand Island right now than anywhere else in the state. “Each patient who comes in has different needs due to underlying health conditions,” he said.
He said CHI Health administrators and staff “are leaning on shoulders of everyone else as we learn the science behind COVID-19,” he said. They stay in touch with nationwide experts, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health officials.
“I have the privilege of working with some of the most dedicated people I’ve ever worked with,” he said. “Everyone is leaning in to say, ‘What else can I do? What shift can I pull? Our staff is really holding steady. We’re not short of anything.”