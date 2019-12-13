KEARNEY — Upgrading your Christmas tree lights? Maybe you have some old strings of lights that just don’t work anymore? Now, old and unwanted Christmas string lights can be recycled at the household hazardous waste drop-off, 3620 Box Butte Ave. These lights will be accepted through the end of January.
Also, residents are reminded that the city of Kearney accepts used and unwanted batteries from Kearney households. Dry cell batteries such as AA, AAA, C and D batteries can be recycled at the household hazardous waste drop-off, as well as Ace Hardware and Tractor Supply. Lead acid batteries, such as car batteries, can be dropped off year-round at the landfill or at the Kearney Area Recycling Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.