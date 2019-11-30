KEARNEY — A once empty retail space in downtown Kearney is filled with Christmas gift ideas this holiday season.
Kearney businesswoman Jayne Meyer has decked her 5,000-square-foot building at 2210 Central Ave. with items such as Christmas decor, furniture, jewelry, clothing, lotions and cookware.
Meyer, former owner of Shopping Tripps, said she decided to fill the empty retail space since current Shopping Tripps owner Stacy Schwartz moved the home decor store to north Kearney in June.
“When I realized it (the building) was going to be empty for the holidays, I was like, ‘Oohh, that’s a big space to be empty,’” Meyer said.
The empty space provided Meyer the opportunity to give the building a face-lift with new paint, flooring and lighting before opening her temporary shop, Holiday Pop-Up. The store is open only for three weeks, from Nov. 23 to Dec. 14. Meyer said she borrowed the concept from a friend in Omaha who sells goods quarterly through a pop-up shop from her home.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Meyer reconnected with Shopping Tripps vendors to sell items such as dishware, home decor, candles and food products under the name Claudia’s.
Seven other vendors from Cozad, Kearney and the Omaha area will sell their goods from the Holiday Pop-Up. Local vendors include Dawsonhome and Peekzee from Cozad, Look What’s Cookin’, and Wynk Boutique, Hawthorne Jewelry and U Med Spa, all from Kearney. Additionally, Meyer’s 11-year-old granddaughter, Ally Meyer of Arlington, is selling homemade jewelry through her brand, Jewelry Barn by Ally.
Though some of the vendors already have retail space in Kearney, Meyer said the Holiday Pop Up allows the business owners to reach different crowds.
The variety of vendors in the store also offers shoppers the opportunity to buy their Christmas gifts and goodies in one stop. Customers also may take advantage of the free gift wrapping in the store.
Additionally, Meyer wanted to create a welcoming atmosphere in the store with food samples, warm drink sales and live music. She said Tru Cafe in downtown Kearney serves hot chocolate and coffee every day. The OK Sisters will perform noon-4 p.m. Sunday.
“We’re just trying to give the downtown a holiday look and feel like before,” she said.
For future use of the building, Meyer said she is looking to rent the space to a business that is the right fit for the space.
“I want it to be something that’s going to draw people downtown again,” she said.
@erikadpritchard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.