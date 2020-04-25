KEARNEY — Because of the COVID-19 crisis, Compass is seeking more churches to assist with CarePortal, a program that meets requests for food, furniture and other basic needs.
CarePortal, a five-year-old national program, was adopted in 2017 by Compass, a foster care and family services agency at 514 W. 11th St. in Kearney. It has used CarePortal to get beds, car parts, spare tires and even laundry tokens to foster families with critical needs in south-central Nebraska.
Now, Compass is expanding CarePortal to assist anyone in the community, especially emergency response workers, people with food/essentials insecurity and those threatened with homelessness.
“Truly every church doing a little can make a huge impact,” said Compass CEO Ryan Stanton.
The process is simple.
When case managers at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services learn of critical needs, they ask CarePortal to assist them.
In turn, CarePortal reaches out to local churches to fulfill that request. If a church can assist, CarePortal connects the point person in that church with the family that needs assistance.
Currently, 14 Kearney churches are signed up for CarePortal, along with five in Hastings, five in North Platte, one in Gibbon and one in Minden, but more churches are needed.
All requests for assistance are made online, but Compass will provide training on topics like social distancing and staying safe.
“People will always have needs, but in this time of COVID-19, people are experiencing a greater sense of anxiety because of not knowing what is going to happen,” Stanton said.
Compass is the implementing partner of CarePortal in Buffalo, Lincoln and Adams counties. The agency will help sign up churches and agencies along the I-80 corridor between North Platte and Aurora and a few counties in between.
To sign up, visit careportal.org/covid19.