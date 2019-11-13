KEARNEY — The Kearney-Buffalo County Citizens Police Academy plans to donate $1,000 to the Kearney Police Department to purchase uniform caps for police officers.
The caps may be worn on duty during inclement weather or prolonged exposure to the elements. The hat will help protect officers from the skin damage that can be caused by the sun and provide an extra layer of identification, making the officers readily visible to the public.
The presentation was scheduled at 1 p.m. today to KPD Chief Bryan Waugh.
The Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association is proud to support the officers and deputies in the community, according to a press release.
