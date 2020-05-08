KEARNEY — Grass clippings and leaves may be small, but they could add up to flooding problems if rainfall washes them into storm drains, said Dan Lillis, the city of Kearney’s stormwater program manager.
“Grass clippings and leaves blown into the street during yard maintenance don’t just disappear, they end up in the nearest river or plugging local storm sewer systems. When it rains, anything in the street washes into storm drains that lead to area creeks and rivers,” Lillis said.
He said Kearney residents ought to be concerned about clippings ending up in storm drains, especially after the spring and summer of 2019, when the city experienced flooding. Organic matter, such as grass and leaves, may clog storm sewers and cause drainage problems.
Rotting grass and leaves also may cause odors in neighborhood creeks or impede the flow of water in streams.
Lillis offered suggestions about yard trimmings:
- Blow grass clippings back onto the lawn, where they become a natural fertilizer;
- Rake or blow excess mulching into a compost pile, where they can decompose without odor; and,
- Collect clippings and put them into a recycle bin that the city picks up weekly.
“You can help the city’s ongoing efforts of keeping our rivers and streams clean,” Lillis said.
Residents can report potential pollutant sources, such as mud or debris running off of a construction site or someone illegally dumping materials into stormwater inlets, by calling 308-233-3234 or by utilizing Access Kearney.
Visit cityofkearney.org and click on “Access Kearney” in the corner on the lower left. Concerns will remain anonymous.