KEARNEY — The city of Kearney and Daughters of the American Revolution have partnered to restore and replace the existing gates and pillars at Kearney Cemetery.
DAR raised funds to replace the leaning brick pillars that hold the gates. The gates are being restored and new wings are being built to match the original pillars that were dedicated in March 1927.
According to a city of Kearney press release, past records indicate the possibility of a time capsule in one of the existing brick pillars. City of Kearney staff will open the time capsule at 3 p.m. Friday at the cemetery. The public is welcome to attend.