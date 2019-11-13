KEARNEY — Graczyk Lawn & Landscape won the Kearney City Council’s approval on Tuesday to build a showroom, office, warehouse and bulk material storage structure in southwest Kearney.
However, the approval didn’t come without opposition from a nearby property owner.
Steve Knapp of 8390 W. U.S. Highway 30, said he owns land near the seven-acre site at 30th Avenue and 11th Street where Graczyk intends to build. Knapp said he was concerned the drainage plan could cause problems. The site plan calls for water from buildings to drain to the north of the property and then be channeled into a retention cell close to 30th Avenue.
“When he raises his elevation, it’s going to create an impasse and it will create an issue with water running onto 30th Avenue,” Knapp said.
Mayor Stan Clouse said Knapp brought up a valid concern; however, the mayor and other council members voted 5-0 to approve Graczyk’s plans.
Graczyk’s representative, Mitch Humphrey of Buffalo Surveying, said he never could have imagined so much growth would occur in southwest Kearney. Among the other developments Humphrey listed are The Buckle’s distribution center, Kearney Regional Medical Center, Kearney High School and Central Community College’s Kearney Center. Humphrey said the first to build in the area was Cornerstone Berean Church.
Humphrey said Graczyk will apply for tax increment financing assistance for its new facility.
The complex will consolidate the landscaping and snow removal company’s operations in one site. Trees on the south of the facility and a six-foot tall privacy fence will shield the view of the storage and garage areas.
Provided the project is approved for TIF, Graczyk plans to build a 21,800-square-foot office/warehouse building and a 7,200-square-foot bulk material storage building on the northwest quadrant of the intersection of 11th Street and 30th Avenue.
Customers and Graczyk personnel will enter the facility off 11th Street.
In addition to approving Graczyk’s plans, the council also gave its blessing to a three-story, 120-unit senior living facility, also in southwest Kearney. Western Nebraska Property Development will develop the 10.4-acre site near Kearney Regional Medical Center for the Goldenrod Kearney Senior Living project. Currently zoned for agriculture, the tract is south of 11th Street, west of Yanney Avenue and east of 22nd Avenue in southwest Kearney.
