KEARNEY — The $21.5 million in upgrades and new construction approved Tuesday will make Kearney’s wastwater treatment plant more efficient and equip it to accommodate more stringent environmental regulations in the future.
Engineer Chris Miller of the Kearney engineering firm Miller and Associates told the city council Tuesday that Kearney’s wastewater treatment plant is showing its age.
“We have a 1960s plant that has been updated in 1971 and 1996,” Miller said.
The City Council voted 4-0 to proceed with the $21.5 million project, which will include construction of several new components on land that’s west of the current facilities near Kearney’s east Interstate 80 exit.
This fall, the city is completing $4.2 million in improvements as the first phase of the major updates.
Approval of the $21.5 million project will mean a series of sewer fee increases of 4 percent annually for six years.
An average Kearney home pays a monthly sewer fee of $20.80. Director of Finance Wendell Wessels said the six years of 4-percent fee increases would boost the $20.80 monthly fee by $5.62 to $26.42.
According to a memo to the City Council from Assistant City Manager Eric Hellriegel, there are several reasons the upgrades are necessary.
“The major factors leading us to consider the proposed Phase II upgrades at this time are increased wastewater flows (a function of a growing community), age and condition of existing facilities,” Hellriegel said in a memo.
Miller said the current facility cannot meet the environmental regulations that take effect in 2023.
The upgrades will address the tougher regulations and other factors: growth potential, reliable ammonia removal, failing pipes and safety.
The current plant treats about 3.8 million gallons per day. With the upgrades and expansion, the capacity will increase to 5.8 million gallons per day — enough for a population of 43,200 people, Miller said.
