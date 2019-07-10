KEARNEY — The Kearney City Council has approved plans for a 21,420-square-foot storage structure in southwest Kearney.
Marc Willis of Willis Storage LLC and BK Development received the City Council’s go-ahead Tuesday to add a storage building to his others north of 16th Street between 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue.
The surrounding land uses include undeveloped land and the livestock market to the north; an industrial building to the east; single-family and duplex residential housing to the south; and an industrial building to the west.
Earlier Tuesday, council members conducted a special meeting in which they reviewed the proposed budget for fiscal 2020.
The proposed budget totals $82.5 million and the anticipated levy will be 14.9 cents per $100 of valuation. That’s the same levy as 2015. The following year, in 2016, the city dropped its levy to 13.7 cents.
By comparison, the owner of a house valued at $200,000 would pay $298 in municipal property taxes under the anticipated 14.9-cent levy for 2020. The current levy of 13.7 cents equates to a municipal property tax of $274 on a $200,000 house.
Today, the council was scheduled to conduct a joint budget session with the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners.
Also Tuesday, the council tabled awarding a bid to build a parking lot for the Fountain Hills Park in north Kearney.
RMV Construction submitted a bid for $92,192 and was the apparent low bidder among the five companies that competed for the project, which will include some improvements to parking near the swim lake at Cottonmill Park.