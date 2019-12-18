KEARNEY — Kelly Hardin was recognized for 35 years of service with the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department during Tuesday’s Kearney City Council meeting.
Hardin, who is one of two of the department’s assistant fire chiefs, was among KVFD members who were recognized for their tenure on the volunteer department and service to the community.
Firefighters with 25 years of service who were recognized Tuesday were Tony Rich, John Sydow and Brian Wolfe.
Those with 15 years service included Sonny O’Connor, Dan Thompson and Matt Ullman.
Bryan Chase, Mark Panowicz, Seth Lunbery and Thom Schneider were cited for 10 years of service, and Steven Brumbaugh and Mike Treadway have five years of service.
Seven individuals earned certificates for completing the 2019 Firefighter I Class and joining KVFD — Alec Bauer, Quincy Bennett, Chris Hellerich, Dan Proskocil, Matthew Sich, Robert Trujillo and Ty Vetter. Bauer was named Rookie of the Year.
John Jones of the Fort Kearney Chapter of the American Red Cross presented KVFD and Kearney Police Department with a trophy for winning the Battle of the Badges blood donations contest against Grand Island. Jones said the competition in 2020 will be more intense because Hastings will join the contest.
In the local Battle of the Badges, KVFD won against the Kearney Police Department and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department.
In other business Tuesday, the City Council voted to reject a bid of $457,000 from Branco Enterprises Inc. of Neosho, Mo., to build a new water slide at Harmon Pool. Park and Recreation officials were hoping for bids closer to their estimated cost of $335,000 to $385,000, but Branco was the only bidder.
Plans were to build the slide in fall 2020 and open it in 2021 to replace Harmon Pool’s current 30-year-old slide.
The council also voted to authorize City Manager Michael Morgan to sign the agreement between the city of Kearney and the University of Nebraska at Kearney for the construction of a $7 million six-court, indoor tennis facility at University Village.
A donor-driven project, the tennis complex will be paid for primarily with private contributions and a $1,125,000 grant awarded to the city by the state’s Civic and Community Center Financing Fund. According to a UNK press release, donor commitments are expected to cover about $5.5 million of the total cost. Morgan said in a memo to council members that other funding would include $400,000 from sales taxes and $150,000 from the Doc Stevenson Grant.
Morgan said the tennis facility will be owned and operated by the city with UNK contributing funds for utilities and maintenance. Additionally, UNK will contribute $50,000 annually to support operations. City Park and Recreation administrative staff will be housed in the new facility.
Tennis center construction could start in 2020.
