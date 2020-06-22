KEARNEY — The sound of blasting horns soon might be a thing of the past at one of the busy railroad crossings in Kearney.
On Tuesday, the Kearney City Council will hear a report that details what added safety measures will be necessary to remove horns from crossings and allow locomotives to pass through them without blasting their horns.
Kearney has only two crossings in which railroads and streets are at the same grade. The at-grade crossings are at Central Avenue in downtown Kearney and Fifth Avenue in a central Kearney residential neighborhood. Both of those at-grade crossings are used heavily by cars and trucks, and traffic frequently stacks up and waits while trains pass and blasting horns fill the air.
According to a memo to the City Council from Director of Public Works Rod Wiederspan, Federal Railroad Administration regulations allow what are termed “quiet zones,” where blasting horns are not required when trains pass.
City officials have been studying how to turn the at-grade crossings at Central and Fifth avenues into quiet zones, Wiederspan said. “The study’s purpose is to identify the Fifth Avenue and Central Avenue roadway/railroad crossing safety improvements and associated costs at each at-grade crossing that would allow the city of Kearney the ability to designate a quiet zone where train horns would not routinely be sounded.”
According to Wiederspan’s memo, the costs would be different at each of the two crossings.
“A number of improvements are required at both the Fifth Avenue and Central Avenue railroad crossings,” he said. “A consulting firm, Felsburg Holt & Ulevig’s estimate of cost for the Central Avenue improvements range from $164,400 to $268,500. FHU’s estimate of cost for the Fifth Avenue improvements range from $73,240 to $98,510.”
Although horns at the two crossings and on locomotives wouldn’t automatically blast as trains pass through, it would be up to the engineer’s judgment to blast a horn in an emergency, such as to warn pedestrians, motorists or animals that a train is approaching.
Wiederspan said the city staff recommends that the council accept the quiet zone feasibility study and at this time approve implementation of the quiet zone at only the Fifth Avenue crossing in the residential area.
During the past two decades, the city’s other at-grade crossings have been closed and abandoned as they were replaced by overpasses. The overpasses are a safer and quieter way for cars and trucks to cross over the railroad tracks.
Kearney’s overpasses are at Second Avenue, the Kearney East Expressway, Avenue E-H, Avenue M-N and 30th Avenue.
Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public and will begin at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St. Tuesday’s meeting will be the first in-person meeting of the council since late March, when coronavirus health and safety concerns prompted the council to temporarily conduct meetings online. Online meetings were conducted on March 24, April 14, April 28, May 12, May 26 and June 9.