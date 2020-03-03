KEARNEY — With warmer weather approaching, event planning is in full bloom. The city of Kearney has issued a reminder to individuals and groups planning events or activities requiring the potential closure of city owned streets/sidewalks/parking lots or require traffic control to submit a special event permit application to the city clerk’s office.
Applications must be submitted to the city clerk no fewer than 60 days prior to the event or activity. This application is available on the city of Kearney website or at the clerk’s cffice at City Hall.
Additionally, the special events calendar remains available through the city of Kearney website, which contains information and a link to all city-approved special event permit applications, including the event date, event time, affected location and event setup/teardown times. This calendar can be found by visiting cityofkearney.org.