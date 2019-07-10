KEARNEY — The city of Kearney is providing a one-stop email address to route all flood-related questions from the public and for citizens interested in providing the city resources for flood response and cleanup efforts in the days ahead.
The email address — floodresponse@kearneygov.org — will be managed by the assistant city manager’s office and is intended to improve communication efforts and provide information to those affected by the flood.
According to a press release, the email address will allow City Hall to coordinate resources and continue to work with other agencies to provide flood response.