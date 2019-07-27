GIBBON — The League Association of Risk Management recently awarded the city of Gibbon a $500 disaster relief check.
According to a LARM press release, the funds will help pay for storm sewer cleaning needed after the March 12-14 epic storm that hit much of Nebraska.
The Disaster Relief Funds were approved by the LARM Board of Directors in late March. Twenty-eight LARM members have since received the funds to help pay for storm-related items such as sump pumps, generators and other equipment. LARM is an insurance pool made up of 168 government entities across Nebraska.