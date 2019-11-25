KEARNEY — A number of changes will be in effect because of the approaching Thanksgiving holiday, according to a press release from the city of Kearney Sanitation Division.
The following changes will be in effect for the refuse collection system and Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill:
Residential collection
- Trash normally collected on Thursday and Friday will be collected on Friday.
- Recycling normally collected on the fourth Thursday of the month will be collected on Friday.
Commercial collection
- Trash normally collected on Thursday will be collected on Wednesday.
- Recycling normally collected on Friday will be collected on Saturday.
Closings
- Kearney Area Recycling Center, 3007 E. 39th St., will be closed Thursday and Friday, and reopen Dec. 2.
- Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill, 6711 W. 56th St., will be closed Thursday and Friday, and reopen on Saturday.
