KEARNEY — City of Kearney offices, Kearney Police Department’s front desk, Peterson Senior Activity Center, the Buffalo County Courthouse and University of Nebraska at Kearney offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
Kearney Post Office will be closed, and no mail will be delivered. Limited parcel delivery will take place. The self-service kiosk in the lobby will be available for patrons to purchase stamps and mail packages.
RYDE Transit public transportation will not operate. Kearney Public Library will be closed Sunday and Monday.
Kearney Hub offices will be closed Monday. A digital edition will be published for subscribers. Those who need to sign up for the Hub’s digital edition should call 308-233-9777 today. There will not be a print edition distributed on Labor Day.