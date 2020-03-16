KEARNEY — In the interest of protecting the public’s health and safety from the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Kearney on Friday implemented the following protective measures to reduce direct contact among citizens and employees, including:
- The Peterson Senior Activity Center will close until further notice.
- Suspension of all special programming, public meeting rooms and computer labs at the Kearney Public Library.
- Restricted access to the Law Enforcement Center.
- All other public city facilities will remain open; however, citizens are encouraged to call ahead to any city office to determine if requested services can be accommodated online or over the phone.
Additionally, the city encourages the use of the city’s online services such as water bill payments, building permits and library fees.
Decisions regarding additional measures may be taken as necessary depending on information learned throughout the coming days.
Finally, the city encourage citizens to follow the recommendations put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in regards to guiding principles which include:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
More information from the CDC is available by visiting cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.