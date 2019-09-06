KEARNEY — Municipal property taxes will rise in Kearney in 2020, but only slightly, according to the spending plan that will go Tuesday before the Kearney City Council.
The city of Kearney’s 2019-20 budget calls for a levy of 14.9 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. The levy will translate into municipal property taxes of $298 on a house assessed at $200,000. This year’s levy — 13.7 cents — translates into a city tax of $274.
The tax increase of just $22 on a $200,000 house is because Kearney’s tax levy ranks lowest among Nebraska’s First-Class cities.
Kearney likely will retain its lowest-in-the-state ranking in fiscal 2020. In 2019, Scottsbluff had the second lowest levy at 21.6 cents, which meant a municipal tax bill of $432 on a $200,000 house.
The highest levy in Nebraska belongs to Ralston. At 70.7 cents, the Omaha suburb’s levy leaves the owner of a $200,000 home with a municipal tax of $1,414 — about $1,140 more than in Kearney this year.
Maintaining the low levy for fiscal 2020 was a challenge, said Wendell Wessels, finance director for the city of Kearney.
“We actually started by cutting $803,550 from the general fund,” Wessels said about the city’s early budget work. He said every department sliced something because fiscal 2020 likely will continue the trend of stagnant or declining sales tax revenues.
At 1.5 percent, Kearney’s municipal sales tax accounts for 58 percent of the city’s tax revenue. However, as retailers struggle, the sales tax isn’t producing as much property tax relief or extra money for new streets or other capital expenses as it has in the past. Property taxes account for about 20 percent of the city’s tax revenue while occupation is 16 percent, motor vehicle tax at 3 percent and the in-lieu of taxes is 3 percent.
“Property taxes are going up, but the sales taxes are sliding,” Wessels said. “Also, we haven’t seen a significant effect from the internet sales tax that took effect this year.”
He was referring to the new law that requires Nebraskans to pay sales taxes on online purchases from out-of-state businesses. City leaders were hoping that taxing online sales might help revive Kearney’s sales tax revenues, but that doesn’t appear to be happening.
Wessels said he anticipates sales tax revenues this year of $12,180,774 — a decline of $236,080 compared to $12,416,854 in 2018.
The budget shows the sales tax slide continuing with $12,120,133 in anticipated revenue in 2020.
The 2020 budget totals $85,413,348, an $8.4 million increase over 2019’s total of $76,990,838.
Most of that $8.4 million increase is from two capital projects:
- A $6.5 million tennis facility to be built by the city at UNK’s University Village;
- A $1,760,000 taxiway at Kearney Regional Airport.
Money for both of those projects will come from outside sources.
The city has received a $1,125,000 Civic and Community Center Financing Fund grant, which will be used to design and build the tennis facility. When the city-university partnership was announced in February, UNK said it had collected $3.5 million from donors and that the remaining $3 million would be in hand by mid-May.
Like the indoor-outdoor tennis facility, the taxiway will be built with outside funding, with the Federal Aviation Administration footing most of the cost.
The 2020 budget will include a 3 percent raise for city staffers, an expense that will add $519,000 to the payroll budget.
Combined, payroll and benefits will be $27,129,612, about 32 percent of the overall budget.
Three full-time personnel will be added: a sergeant for the police department, a heavy equipment operator for the landfill and an aviation support coordinator for the airport, which is a new position. The city has 274 full-time staffers and 36 part-timers. The city also employs 200 or more seasonal park staffers, Wessels said.
The city’s budget hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St. The hearing is open to the public.
