KEARNEY — City of Kearney parks remain open, but users are advised to avoid contact with common surfaces such as playground equipment, benches and sports equipment.
Plastic is used extensively on playgrounds and COVID-19 can live up to three days on its surface, according to a new study from the National Institutes of Health, Centers for Disease Control, University of California Los Angeles and Princeton University scientists.
Patrons are advised to practice social distancing. Drinking fountains will remain off until further notice. The restrooms at the Harmon Activity Center, ERC Building at Yanney Park and Cottonmill Lodge will remain open for now, and are accessible from the outside. All other park restrooms will remain closed until further notice.
Contact the Kearney Park and Recreation Department at 308-237-4644 for further information.