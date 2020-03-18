KEARNEY — Public access to City Hall and most other municipal offices was suspended indefinitely as the city of Kearney seeks to protect its 310 employees from the spread of the coronavirus and still deliver services to the 35,000 residents of Kearney.
During a Tuesday press conference, the city’s department managers described some of the steps they’re taking to stay safe, along with actions that residents can take to fight COVID-19 and safely access city services.
Numerous topics were addressed during the 45-minute press conference. Here is a sampling:
- Utilities Director Tony Jelinek reported the city’s water system is safe. “Purchasing bottled water is not necessary,” he said.
- Library Director Matt Williams described how patrons can get curbside pickup of library materials. They also can access a trove of digital services. “This might be a good time to learn another language or how to repair an auto,” Williams said.
- City Clerk Lauren Brandt is preparing for Friday’s Kearney Planning Commission meeting and Tuesday’s City Council meeting, which will be conducted as teleconferences. Rather than gather in council chambers at City Hall, the officials will discuss and vote by telephone.
- Fire Administrator Jason Whalen said the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department has canceled most of its fire prevention education efforts, but firefighters are learning strategies to battle blazes and reduce the risk of contracting the virus from fire victims. “We can layer and use personal protective devices to limit exposure,” Whalen said.
- Finance Director Wendell Wessels said all surfaces in offices are being cleaned twice daily. Also, because city offices are being locked down, he listed five ways Kearneyites may pay for city services without visiting City Hall: Online, telephone, drop boxes, mail and bank draft. Instructions for each of those are available on the city’s website, and there’s a $10 sign-up incentive for bank drafts.
Other department managers said their staffs will be operating in ways to limit the risk of contracting the virus. Development Services Director Brenda Jensen said building inspectors might use real time video chats or photos to assess construction projects, while Police Chief Bryan Waugh said dispatchers will be questioning people who call the police to determine if they are a virus risk. Police responding to calls then will be ready if they’re likely to encounter a virus victim, Waugh said. “There’s a lot of anxiety. We are doing assessments over the phone.”
Park and Recreation Director Scott Hayden said the Peterson Senior Activity Center will be working with Mid-Nebraska to provide to-go lunches for seniors who need them beginning Monday.
Airport Manager Jim Lynaugh said passenger traffic has fallen drastically at Kearney Regional Airport. United Express flights from Kearney to Chicago will be suspended April 1, and it’s expected there will be reduced operations on the Kearney to Denver flights.
Human Resources Director Shawna Erbsen said five to seven city employees have been self-quarantined because they traveled to high-risk areas.
Wessels said the finance department is suspending water service disconnections for failure to pay.
City Manager Michael Morgan said he declared a state of emergency because of COVID-19 in order to qualify for potential state and federal funds for crisis-related expenditures and to access emergency reserve funds if needed.
Morgan said the city has temporarily suspended all large capital expenditures — about $500,000 — in case the money is needed for coronavirus emergencies.
“Although this is a challenging time, city employees have demonstrated their continued commitment to serve you, the citizens of Kearney, and I am extremely proud of their efforts,” Morgan said.
Mayor Stan Clouse said he also is proud of the city’s staff and its leadership with the coronavirus response. He encouraged Kearney residents to follow the recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce the risk of infection.
“They are guidelines and we need to follow them,” Clouse said.