KEARNEY — City of Kearney offices, Peterson Senior Activity Center, Kearney Police Department front desk and the Buffalo County Courthouse will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.
Kearney Public Library will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will open at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Kearney Post Office will be closed Thursday, and no mail will be delivered. There will be no change to Friday and Saturday schedules. On Sundays during the holiday season, the post office will have limited package delivery. On Sunday and Dec. 8, 15 and 22, the window will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
RYDE Transit public transportation will not operate Thursday but will have limited service on Friday.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney will not have classes today, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.
Kearney Hub offices will be closed Thursday, and a newspaper will not be published. The Hub will resume publication on Friday. Office hours on Friday will be 8 a.m. to noon. Delivery issues still should be reported to 308-233-9777, which will be monitored.
