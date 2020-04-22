KEARNEY — The city of Kearney reminded residents in a press release about local laws regarding the maintenance of lawns. City code states residents are required to keep property free and clear of weeds, and shall not allow weeds, grass or worthless vegetation of 12 inches or more.
“In the event a property owner fails, neglects or refuses to cut any grass or weeds within five days after receipt of notice, or request a hearing with the city, the city may cause the lawns to be cut and assess the costs,” according to the release.
City code also requires that citizens treat, trim or remove all dead, diseased, damaged or dangerous branches, limbs or trees now growing in the public rights-of-way of the city.