KEARNEY — The water delivered to Kearney residents continues to comply with every requirement established by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, according to an announcement by the city of Kearney.
The city continually monitors its water for contaminants, as required by DHHS. If contaminants ever exceed drinking water standards, the public will be notified.
The city soon will issue its annual consumer confidence report on 2019 water quality on the city’s website. The water quality report internet link will be included on all of the May and June 2020 utility bills.
People with questions about the report or the quality of Kearney’s water may call utilities director Anton Jelinek at 308-233-3259 or DHHS at 402-471-2186.