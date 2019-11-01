KEARNEY — The final regular yard waste collection for 2019 will be during the week of Nov. 18-22, according to an announcement from the city of Kearney’s Sanitation Division.
“Please remember that yard waste such as leaves, grass clippings, garden debris and tree waste is banned from being placed in any trash container,” said sanitation supervisor Steve Hart.
He said that trash containers with yard waste will not be collected until the yard waste is removed. The yard waste can be taken to the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill where it is accepted free of charge during normal business hours.
“The Sanitation Division would like to thank all residents that participated in the 2019 yard waste collection program,” Hart said.
Brown yard waste containers will not be removed from each residence during the winter. Collection for the 2020 yard waste season will begin the first week in April.
