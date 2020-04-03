KEARNEY — The Kearney City Council was set today to shelve three major street projects, anticipating that COVID-19 could significantly reduce city revenues in 2020 — particularly the sales taxes that pay for so many of the city’s capital projects.
“We don’t know what the sales tax is going to do,” Director of Finance Wendell Wessels said Thursday.
Kearney’s 1.5 percent sales tax brings in almost $12 million annually, but it takes several months from the time businesses collect the tax before city officials know how much revenue they’ve achieved.
Wessels said COVID-19 had begun affecting retailers in early March, but sales tax totals won’t be known until June.
If collections are off by 30 percent to 40 percent, budget adjustments would be necessary, so city leaders are getting a head start by shelving major street projects.
In all, contractor bids and engineer estimates for the three projects total almost $5.9 million.
The projects include:
- $2.2 million to $3 million — Repaving Avenue N and replacing utilities under the street from 28th to 39th streets (two-year project);
- $1.5 million to $2 million — Structural repairs for the Second Avenue overpass; and,
- $870,057 — Paving and utility replacement of 31st Street from Avenue D to Avenue G.
The City Council was planning a special meeting at noon today to consider shelving the projects, upon recommendations of the city staff.
The city was ready to award a contract for the 31st Street project. Dan Roeder Construction of Kearney had the apparent low bid at $750,900 for the section between avenues D and F, and an additional $119,157 for the stretch between avenues F and G (a bid alternate).
The City Council approved plans and specifications for the Second Avenue overpass on March 10 and staff was scheduled to open bids on Monday.
On March 24, the council approved plans for Avenue N to repave the street and replace utilities this year and in 2021. That project was to go from 28th to 39th streets. Bid opening was planned on April 21.
Citing the expected negative fiscal effects on city revenues from COVID-19 and the “uncertainty of the duration and the further reallocation of future project funding,” the city staff is recommending that council members reject the bids for 31st Street.
The staff also recommends canceling the bid openings on Monday for the overpass and April 21 for Avenue N and suspending those capital improvements to a later date.
In a memo to council members, the staff noted that the city has a limited ability to issue debt because institutional investors aren’t interested in purchasing bonds.
In other business today, the council was expected to approve the appointment of Robert Messbarger as the city physician. Messbarger is with Family Practice Associates P.C., where the city has appointed its physicians in the past.
Rather than gather in council chambers at City Hall and exceed the CDC 10-person limit, today’s meeting was conducted by teleconference and GoToMeeting videoconference, with council members and city staff joining from remote locations.