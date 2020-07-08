KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Utilities Department will conduct a leak test on the sanitary sewer system near the airport on July 15, weather permitting. A nontoxic smoke will be blown into the system to reveal leaks that allow stormwater and other surface waters to enter. Locating and correcting leaks will conserve expensive capacity at the wastewater treatment facility.
All leaks will be recorded for future corrective repairs.
According to a city press release, smoke manufactured specifically for this purpose leaves no residual or stains and has no effects on plants or animals. It has a distinctive, but not unpleasant odor. The visible smoke and odor should last only a few minutes if there is adequate ventilation.
The smoke should not enter buildings; if this does occur, any of the following could be the cause:
- The vents connected to the building’s sewer lateral are inadequate, defective or improperly installed;
- Taps under sinks, tubs, basins, showers, floor drains are dry, defective, improperly installed or missing; or,
- The pipes, connections and seals of the building’s system are damaged, defective, have plugs missing or are installed improperly.
Residents are asked to pour water down all drains in their buildings to ensure that traps are full before July 15.
If traces of the smoke or its odor enter a building, it is an indication that odor from the sewer system also may be entering. This can be unpleasant, dangerous and a potential health hazard.
The location, identification and correction of the source of any smoke entering your building is urgently advised, according to the city’s press release.
Kearney’s Utilities Department can aid in locating the sanitary sewer service entering buildings; however, correction of any defects in the pipes and sewer on private property is the responsibility of the owner. If smoke is observed and the source is not readily identified, residents may call 308-233-3268.