KEARNEY — The city of Kearney is joining many other businesses and government offices that are changing their working environment and operations in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a press release Monday, the city reported a number of updates in operations from various city departments:
City manager
Michael Morgan said his office has created a direct email address for all inquiries related to COVID-19. Utilizing this email address will allow city staff to respond directly to each email and provide resources needed for citizens, whether it be from the city or area organizations.
“We are committed to providing resources to our community,” Morgan said. “Providing an outlet where our citizens can connect directly to city staff is a great way to keep our communication open and allows us the opportunity to connect those in need to resources we know are available throughout our community.”
Mayor Stan Clouse said, “We are exceptionally proud of how the community has stepped up and come together to help those in need.”
If you need assistance, email covid19@kearneygov.org.
City clerk
Public meetings, including the City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. today, will be available via teleconference, City Clerk Lauren Brandt said. Brandt outlined how to attend the teleconference. Call 224-501-3412. You will be prompted to provide the access code: 773-693-677 by using your phone’s keypad.
Library
Library Director Matt Williams said the library will stop offering curbside pickup at noon Wednesday.
“We will also be locking our book drop and will not be accepting returns. No fines will accrue during the closing,” Williams said. “We will continue our online presence, including the online catalog and online databases, as well as access to Overdrive and RBdigital for eBooks and downloadable audio books.”
Phone access for staff help still will be available — 308-233-3282.