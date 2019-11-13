KEARNEY — Knowing who the elected officials are whose terms are up next year could stir more interest among potential voters, agreed the eight individuals who attended a meeting Tuesday with a community organizer for Civic Nebraska.
During their hour-long, wide ranging discussion, group members also talked about census and voting rights issues, including the success of mail-in ballots in boosting voter participation. Another issue, which surfaced in October — that a handful of local election officials hold county offices, but they’re appointed, not elected — attracted discussion, as well.
Counties that have appointed election commissioners are Buffalo, Cass, Hall and Platte, said Margaret Marsh, Greater Nebraska’s voting rights field organizer for Civic Nebraska.
The voter rights organization was founded by Lincoln state Sen. Adam Morfeld when he was a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The group already has a Hastings chapter and is working to establish a Kearney chapter, Civic Buffalo County.
Marsh, a resident of Hastings, told Tuesday evening’s gathering that Civic Nebraska’s focus is boosting Nebraskan’s participation in governmental affairs, including lawmaking and elections.
Nebraska isn’t a hotbed for voter fraud or disenfranchisement, but there are isolated incidents when individuals’ rights to vote can be compromised. Marsh said during the last election, a Nebraska poll worker asked voters what their party affiliations were. Another official asked to see driver’s licenses.
Marsh said Civic Nebraska’s mission is to promote voter rights and participation, so efforts are made to ensure everyone has access to polling places and that as many people as possible are registered to vote.
The Civic Buffalo County chapter will meet monthly, Marsh said. During the next meeting the group will talk about local office holders whose terms are expiring so voters have a better idea how the May 2020 primary ballot will look. Civic Nebraska aims to list who is on the ballot and also describe the responsibilities of their elective offices.
The group also will talk about strategies to boost voter registration.
