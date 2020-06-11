KEARNEY — After 14 years of a classic CLASS Act banquet, the fundraiser for Kearney Public Schools is going virtual.
Rather than attend an in-person event for the 15th anniversary, next week anyone may log on to the CLASS Act auction website and bid on items, from gift cards to vacations.
This year’s event was scheduled for March, but when COVID-19 cases started popping up in Nebraska and directed health measures advised against large gatherings, the event was postponed until June 20.
According to CLASS Act Director Pam Hill, even as the mid-June date was a month away, it became evident the in-person gathering still was not feasible. So, the discussions changed to hosting a virtual event.
Bidding may start Monday and ends 10 p.m. Saturday, June 20. Auction items already are uploaded, so perusal of the prizes and review of their starting bids may begin earlier.
“Attendance” to the event is free, and anyone may register at qtego.net/qlink/classact. The form requires contact information and a credit card number, but charges won’t go through until after you’ve been notified you won an auction item, according to Hill.
“This company (Qtego) is really reliable,” the director said. “They have been doing this a long time.”
Hill said the platform also gives users options to input a maximum bid, so you don’t have to constantly check on it. The system also will notify you if you get outbid.
Items also have a “buyout price,” if anyone wants to secure an item then and there.
With more than 300 donated items up for bidding, the hope is that the fundraiser is just as successful as the first 14 years.
“We have no idea what to expect,” Hill said. “We have talked to different people that have done the online auctions and so far everyone says that they are happy with their results, and that they made just as much money online as they did during an event.”
CLASS Act also will retain some money from ticket sales to the in-person event. Hill said they gave anyone who had pre-purchased tickets the option to get a refund, but 75 percent of attendees declined a refund and donated the ticket cost.
The in-person fundraiser usually hosts about 500 attendees. Earlier this week, just more than 100 people had registered for the online event.
Hill expects this year’s popular items to include tickets to a Kenny Chesney concert, a Disneyland Star Wars package, a bar cabinet stocked with wine and liquor and several other trips and concert ticket packages.
A Napa Valley vineyard trip is also up for auction, though it originally was going to be a drawing prize. Hill explained that because of Nebraska lottery laws, CLASS Act couldn’t sell tickets for the drawing online, so it refunded any drawing purchases and made the trip an auction item instead.
Each item listed on the bidding site has been donated from a local business or organization. New West Sports Medicine is this year’s title sponsor.
Money raised from the event will, as it has for the past 14 years, go to projects at KPS.
Anyone looking to simply donate money to specific projects can do so through the bidding website, under the “Vote” tab.
KPS has picked four projects for this purpose, and users may donate to whichever project they wish. The projects include flexible seating for elementary students, the #BeKind program, Kearney Community Learning Center scholarships and playground equipment for Bright Futures Preschool.
