HOLDREGE — Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Nebraska Public Power District have a new water year operating plan for the first time in 12 years.
No board approval was required to implement the staff-recommended 2020 plan outlined at Monday’s CNPPID board meeting by Natural Resources and Compliance Manager Mike Drain.
He said the plan is divided into basic categories: storage and irrigation seasons, and whether Lake McConaughy is higher or lower than elevation 3252.5, which is slightly less than 1.4 million acre-feet of water. A full volume is 1.74 a-f.
Drain explained that if the lake — Nebraska’s largest reservoir and the main storage reservoir for irrigation water used by both districts — is above that elevation, there should be full irrigation diversions for CNPPID and NPPD.
Also, there would be no issues in providing the cooling water needed for NPPD’s coal-fired Gerald Gentleman Station near Sutherland.
If the lake elevation is below the target, the plan allows management adjustments based on variables such as South Platte River flows that can be used by Central.
“It’s very difficult to develop a plan to cover all contingencies … and day-to-day operations,” Drain said.
The districts’ 1954 agreement says an operating plan should be developed each year, but that hasn’t happened since 2007.
“We had a dispute over the 2007 operations and we were only able to resolve that dispute through arbitration about a year ago,” Drain told the Hub.
He added that the 1954 agreement and conditions in the districts’ Federal Energy Regulatory Commission licenses allow operations to continue without annual plans.
CNPPID General Manager Devin Brundage told the board that operations defined in the 2020 plan are “basically how we operated the last 10 years.”
In other Lake McConaughy-related business, civil engineer Tyler Thulin said the current elevation is 3257 and the lake is at 86.6 percent (1.5 million a-f) of full. Inflows recently have averaged 1,200-1,300 cubic feet per second and releases are around 1,250 cfs.
Drain also told the CNPPID directors they may hear criticism when new Nebraska Game and Parks Commission rules for Lake McConaughy are made public.
CNPPID owns lake properties, but the commission manages the recreation areas, including camping areas, under a long-term lease.
Drain said new rules are expected to require reservations for all camping sites, which better will reflect requirements at most other popular camping areas in Nebraska.
“The reality is that on busy weekends, you can be turned away” because camping areas are full, he said. Also at Lake McConaughy, high water levels continue to limit beach camping access.
In other business Monday, the board approved use of CNPPID Lake Improvement Funds for two projects, as recommended by the Power and Recreation Committee.
Up to $6,000 will be used to improve the walking surface around a lighthouse at the far end of the Mallard Bay jetty on the southeast side of Johnson Lake.
The other project will cost $7,325 for signs and installation at Lake McConaughy’s K-1 cabin area, west from the south end of Kingsley Dam, to better guide emergency responders.
Other board action included approving 2020 Water Leasing Program applications for 3,018 acres from 150 irrigation accounts. The Platte Program pays $220 per acre to the irrigators for not taking Central water.
The board moved the March 2 regular meeting from the Holdrege office to the Rodeway Inn, site of the Central Water Users annual meeting that day, and approved a March 31-April 1 retreat at the Lied Lodge in Nebraska City.
Also Monday, board members were told:
- Total 2019 rain was 31.93 inches at Holdrege, 33.17 inches at Minden and 35.54 inches at Bertrand.
- Total 2019 generation of 386 megawatt hours at the three supply canal hydropower plants was the fourth highest ever.
