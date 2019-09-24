HOLDREGE — A groundbreaking event will take place next week for a new hotel in Holdrege.
The groundbreaking for the Cobblestone Inn & Suites will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 2 at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Burlington Street.
For more information, visit www.cobblestonehotels.com.
