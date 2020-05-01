KEARNEY — A joyous day.
That’s how Megan Uphoff, registered nurse and director of the Critical Care floor at CHI Health Good Samaritan, described Thursday. It was the day that six COVID-19 patients were released from Good Sam.
One woman who had been hospitalized since April 20 wore a T-shirt that said, “Too blessed to be stressed.”
As each patient was wheeled out, the hospital staff held a “Code Rainbow” ceremony, which celebrates the progress of a patient who goes home after an extended hospital stay. As a patient’s chosen song or mantra is played, staff from all areas of the hospital come to clap, wave and say farewell. The ceremony is posted on Facebook.
“The public needs to see that we’re helping these patients get better,” Uphoff said.
None of the patients was identified. Three had been in the ICU. Three others had been in the step-down unit, or PCU.
Anissa Paitz, public relations strategist at Good Sam, did not say how many, if any, COVID-19 patients remain there. As of Thursday morning, there were 76 patients hospitalized, collectively, in the eight CHI Health hospitals west of Omaha, including
Good Sam, compared to 81 Wednesday morning, but specific figures on each hospital were not provided.
During COVID-19, the ICU at Good Sam has become a “drastically different” place, Uphoff said. One area is classified as “the hot zone” where the medical staff wears personal protective equipment, including a full “bunny suit,” face masks, N95 masks, gloves and coverings for their hair and shoes.
“That has to be put on appropriately and taken off appropriately to keep the staff safe from the virus,” Uphoff said.
COVID-19 ICU units have negative airflow, which keeps the air in the unit from flowing out into other parts of the floor.
“It’s been amazing to see the teamwork from multiple departments come together,” Uphoff said. “They’ve all risen up to make sure the staff is safe and giving good care to the patient. Best of all, we’re seeing patients get out of here.”
Uphoff said the hospital has “rapid testing” that can diagnose COVID-19 and get patients to isolation quickly if needed. Good Sam also is treating some patients with convalescent plasma obtained from recently recovered COVID-19 patients.
There are “multiple heroes” these days at CHI Health, Uphoff said, including the staffs in the ICU and PCU.
“We’re seeing good results,” she said. “It is rewarding for all the staff to know that the hard work they put in, and the excellent care they’ve given, is what allows patients to go home to their families.”