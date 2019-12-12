FORT COLLINS, Colo. — I moved to Fort Collins a few years ago for college. I miss Kearney, Neb., every day. I miss the people, the town and my family. I miss the colorful sunsets and the endless backdrop of cornfields. Whenever I am especially homesick, though, I miss one place in particular: The World Theatre.
The World Theatre is special to me because it is the setting for many of my fondest memories. It reopened when I was 10 years old — just old enough to think it was the most amazing place in town. I vividly remember walking into the theater for the first time, taking in its high ceilings, gorgeous architecture and enormous maroon curtains.
It instantly felt different from any other theater I had visited.
My instincts at 10 years old were correct. The World was different from other theaters. Going to The World quickly became my family’s favorite weekend outing — I spent countless Saturday evenings sitting in those ultra-comfortable theater seats with my sisters, eating perfect popcorn and watching classic movies.
Looking back, I am beginning to realize just how great of an impression those weekend outings had on me. The World Theatre is an inspiring place. It encourages people to be creative, to access their artistic side, and to broaden their world view. It fosters a community of selfless volunteers, of dreamers and of changemakers. The World enhances our already wonderful town; it pushes all of us to be open-minded, to relax a little and to enjoy time with our loved ones.
The World is important to me because it is important to Kearney.
I love our community, I love our city and I love the influence The World continues to have on all of us.
Next time I am home, I am sure my family will take another trip to the theater — and I can’t wait.
