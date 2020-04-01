KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department worked in partnership with the Kearney Student Speech and Language Hearing Association to raise funds to install a communication board at Leafie Mae’s inclusive playground in Harmon Park.
The communication board allows individuals with speech and language disorders to point to an image on the board to communicate to their friends and family.
KSSLHA is an organization of University of Nebraska at Kearney students who are majoring in or have an interest in communication disorders. The group’s mission is to advocate and to raise awareness for individuals with speech and language disorders, and to promote the services provided by speech-language pathologists.