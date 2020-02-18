KEARNEY — Harmon Park’s inclusive playground is about to get even friendlier.
The Kearney Student Speech Language Hearing Association has raised funds for a communication board to be placed there this spring.
The communication board is covered with pictures and letters. So individuals with disabilities may express simply by pointing how they are feeling, ask a friend to play with them or tell a parent they would like to use the swing.
Designed by speech-language pathologists and vocabulary design specialists at Talk to Me Technologies, which is the company that sells the board, the different parts of speech are categorized in sections. Part of the board also features a full alphabet, so communication possibilities are endless.
“Through this communication board our hope is to decrease language barriers for individuals with disabilities,” KSSLHA leaders said in an email.
KSSLHA is made up of University of Nebraska at Kearney students who are studying or have an interest in communication disorders but, likewise, have the same desire to help those with speech and language disorders.
One of the group’s faculty advisers brought up the idea at the beginning of the school year after reading about a family in Iowa that had installed a board at a local park because their son had a disability. The group started the planning process right away, including researching signs and coordinating with Kearney Park and Recreation.
Last week, KSSLHA met their $1,000 goal on GoFundMe.
“The support we have received from this fundraiser has been incredible,” leaders wrote. “Through our GoFundMe and generous private donations we have fundraised enough to install two communication boards.”
One board is set to be placed near the Leafie Mae Inclusive Playground at Harmon Park.
The playground officially opened in May 2013, according to prior reporting by the Hub. It features a ramped jungle gym, slides, replicas of musical instruments and more features installed over a padded rubber surface.
Because the playground already is designed to be accessible for children of all abilities, it seemed natural to place the first communication board there. KSSLHA said they have yet to discuss the placement of the second board.
The goal is to install both boards by spring, just in time for when parks will start filling up with kids again.
