KEARNEY — The Medica Foundation, a nonprofit, charitable grant-making foundation, will provide $10,000 in emergency funding to Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska.
CAP of Mid-Nebraska supports food security, health care, housing and other essential services to people in 27 south-central Nebraska counties.
“These funds are essential to help meet COVID-19 emergency needs as well as coordinate community health resources and outreach,” said Meredith Collins, CEO of CAP of Mid-Nebraska.
This month, Medica has allocated a total of $200,000 in emergency donations to nine Nebraska nonprofit organizations that address needs of the most vulnerable people statewide.
“Response to the extensive and destructive reach of the coronavirus requires a communitywide effort,” said Patrick Bourne, Medica market leader for Nebraska.