KEARNEY — Because March is National Nutrition Month, the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska’s Women, Infants and Children Program is promoting this year’s theme: Eat Right, Bite by Bite.
WIC is offering a Nutrition Matters handout for toddlers and children age 2-5 who visit a local WIC clinic. These handouts include information on 12 simple snack ideas for toddlers and young children, using foods from two or more food groups to promote healthy eating at an early age. Many of these snacks include whole wheat bread, cereal, yogurt, fresh fruits and vegetables.
These resources also suggest serving sizes for children at different ages. Parents are encouraged to let their child decide how much to eat. Food safety, along with common foods that may cause choking, also are listed on these handouts.
To learn more, visit signupwic.com or contact WIC’s program director Judy Schultz at 308-865-5356. Or, visit www.communityactionmidne.com or stop by the WIC office, 1023 F Avenue.