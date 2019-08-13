KEARNEY — Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska’s Women, Infants and Children program has received the Food and Nutrition Service Loving Support Gold Award of Excellence.
This award recognizes local agencies and individuals who demonstrate model practices, and those who implement, exemplary breastfeeding promotion and support practices.
“Numerous studies show that dedicated local agency help has a dramatic impact on breastfeeding initiation and duration rates because you give new mothers what they need most,” said Jane C. Brand, regional division director of special nutrition programs.
She added, “New mothers are successful at meeting their breastfeeding goals with the support of family, community and local WIC staff. In addition to the nourishment and nutrition benefits provided by WIC, your presence is a source of information and understanding that helps new mothers gain confidence and a closer bond with their newborns.”
For more information, visit www.communityactionmidne.com or call WIC at 308-865-5356.