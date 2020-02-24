KEARNEY — For the 25th year, the public is invited to Community Lenten Lunches, every Friday through Good Friday, April 10.
Lunch will be held noon-12:50 p.m. Friday in the Fellowship Hall at First United Methodist Church, 4500 Linden Dr. A buffet lunch is followed by an inspirational message from a clergy person or lay leader.
This year’s theme, Challenged by Truth, will be discussed by pastors Nancy Tuma of First Presbyterian Church, Stephanie Swinnea of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and John Gosswein of Family of Christ Lutheran Church.
They will reference Kate Bowler’s book, “Everything Happens for a Reason: And Other Lies I’ve Loved.” Sharing personal experiences, they will tell how learning the truth of Jesus’ death and resurrection challenged and strengthened their faith journey.
Donation is $5 a person. A portion of the proceeds goes to the Jubilee Center.
Upcoming lunches will be hosted by St. James Catholic Church on March 13, First Lutheran Church on March 20 and First Presbyterian on April 10. Host congregations still are needed for March 6, March 27 and April 3. Contact Gosswein at pr.john.foc@gmail.com or 308-293-5201.