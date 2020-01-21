KEARNEY — Gene Beerbohm has been involved in the Kearney community and represented Kearney throughout the state in leadership and volunteer roles, said one of the individuals who nominated the Kearney life insurance agent for the Friend of Kearney Award.
The award is the highest honor presented during the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting.
Beerbohm said he was shocked when a video crew from the chamber arrived at his office and he learned he was being taped because he was going to be presented the Friend of Kearney Award.
“When they came into the office I thought they were coming so I could give a testimony about someone else,” he said.
Beerbohm said his philosophy of community service is simple and to the point: “What a man does for others lives on forever.”
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Marsha Wilkerson, who assisted with Beerbohm’s nomination, said that in 2018 he participated in 55 chamber ribbon cuttings, coffees and after hours events, and he was on track to make it to 50 events in 2019.
She said Beerbohm is active in the chamber in a variety of ways and has been instrumental drumming up support for the football, basketball and volleyball programs at the University of Nebraska at Kearney as a member of the chamber’s Sports and Recreation Committee.
Beerbohm has contributed to Kearney’s betterment beyond his chamber activities. He’s a 47-year veteran of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, chair of the Sertoma Yard of the Month committee and supports the club’s efforts to combat hearing loss.
He’s the head security guard helping the Kearney Visitors Bureau as it assists the Nebraska School Activities Association at the state cross country meet, and is a ticket taker for the state six-man football championship in Kearney.
At his church, Holy Cross Lutheran, Beerbohm is on the board of elders, teaches adult Bible class, sings in the choir and is part of a life group. He’s a board member and volunteer at the Classic Car Collection and chair of the annual National Wild Turkey Federation-Nebraska banquet.
Professionally, he’s been a member and leader of the Nebraska Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, helped with the Bowl for Breath campaign for cystic fibrosis research, and he’s a past scoutmaster.
“When I think of Gene, I think “con-Gene-ial,” Wilkerson wrote in her nomination. “Gene is the all-around nice guy with a smile on his face and a cordial welcome for everyone. ... he also exhibits a genuine commitment to Kearney by taking on leadership roles in those activities and doing each task with a steadfast devotion that is rare.”
Others who supported Beerbohm’s nomination were Jonathan Nikkila, Marc Bauer, Angie Envick, Brad Kernick and Lynelle Fritzen.