KEARNEY — Weather permitting, concrete repair work was scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. today (Thursday) on Ave. G at Railroad Street, according to a press release from the city of Kearney’s Public Works Department.

Access to residences on Avenue G will not be affected, and the street is expected to re-open on Monday. Citizens are urged to use caution around the work zone.

Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.