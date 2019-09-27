KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Public Works Department has announced that, weather permitting, concrete repair work will take place on Second Avenue south of the 11th Street intersection beginning at 7 a.m. Monday.
The inside northbound lane and both southbound lanes will be affected at times.
Large trucks and semi trailers are encouraged to use Third Avenue for southbound travel. Advanced signage will be placed to direct and assist traffic.
Work is expected to last through the week. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution around the work zone.
