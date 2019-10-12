KEARNEY — North Railroad Street, from Avenues E to G, will be closed for eastbound and westbound traffic beginning 7 a.m. Monday.
Weather permitting, the closure will allow concrete repairs to proceed, according to a city of Kearney’s Public Works Department press release.
The repaired street is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. Friday. Because of the closure, motorists will need to find alternate routes in the area.
