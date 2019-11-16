U.S. Bureau of Land Management Mid-Continent Wild Horse & Burro Corrals Elm Creek

Elm Creek

Address: Highway 183 and 100th Road

Phone: 308-856-4498 for adoption appointments

Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, except on federal holidays

Full-time staff: Supervisor Joe Stratton, assistant Pam Irvine and wrangler Brian Nickel

Site: 33 acres north of Elm Creek

Next stop: Midwest off-range pastures or Midwest and farther east adoption events

Animals: Typically 350-400 year-round, but up to 499

Types: Mares, geldings, weanlings, yearlings and burros from public lands in the West

Ages: Weanlings to 5 years

Adoption fees: Basic fee $25, but variations depending on when ownership is finalized. There is a $1,000 adoption incentive program.

Wild horse program and adoption details: blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro

Characteristics

Colors — Solid brown and black to paints and palominos

Horse size — 13-15 hands (52-60 inches) at the withers (top of the shoulders) and 700-1,000 pounds

Burro size — Average of 11 hands (44 inches) and 500 pounds

Source: U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Land Management