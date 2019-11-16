ELM CREEK — The answer to overpopulation of wild horses on federal lands is $5 billion and 15 years.
Wild horses and burros roaming the American West face a crisis never imagined when the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act became law 48 years ago.
The goal in 1971 was to reverse a significant population decline related to encroachment and other human activities.
Now, the issue is overpopulation of rangeland acres.
Approximately 88,000 wild horses now roam acres determined to be sustainable for 26,500 horses, said Joe Stratton, supervisor of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Mid-Continent Wild Horse and Burro Corrals north of Elm Creek
“It was just a law passed by Congress,” Stratton said, explaining that horses’ actual needs and grazing patterns weren’t researched before boundaries were set for federal herd-management areas. Initially, there was no consideration of summer and winter ranges, no horse specialists, and no rangeland management plans.
BLM’s acting head William Perry Pendley recently said it will take $5 billion and 15 years to gain control over the overpopulation of wild horses on federal lands.
A key step is to increase adoptions to clear space in off-range corral locations like Elm Creek. That will allow more horse “gatherings” from the range.
Stratton said there currently are 10,000 animals in adoption facilities and another 38,000 wild horses older than five years in forever homes in privately owned off-range pastures. He said BLM contracts with landowners to care for the older horses. There is one Nebraska site near Atkinson and a second one that will be established near Maxwell.
“Primarily, we’re a Midwest resting facility and an adoption facility, whether they (horses and burros) are going east for adoptions or to off-range pastures,” Stratton said about the Elm Creek site that opened in 1994.
All but one of the similar adoption-focused locations are in the West and Great Plains.
Gathering horses
Stratton said all BLM plans, including the number of roundups, depend on federal funding.
A new federal budget hasn’t been approved yet. However, the Senate Appropriations Committee approved a $35 million new package of wild horse proposals last month that was supported by a diverse alliance that includes the Humane Society of the United States, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and American Farm Bureau Federation.
Stratton said roundup timing and locations also depend on “scenarios that need to be fixed” at each range.
One gathering method uses a bait (hay and/or salt) trap around a watering hole to get horses acclimated to going into an enclosure. At some point, the gate is closed behind them.
The other method involves using a helicopter to herd horses into a trap pen.
Horses and burros are sorted by age and gender at temporary holding facilities created near the catch areas. “You get them out of the trap as soon as possible,” Stratton said. “It’s like a bar fight with the studs group.”
The animals get primary vaccinations and boosters two to three weeks later. Blood tests are done and stallions are gelded. Stratton said any horses in poor condition — thin and respiratory issues — don’t go any farther until those issues are resolved.
Corral, horse management
Animal deliveries to the Elm Creek corrals are “based on what we don’t have,” Stratton said. There are certain number of animals — based on gender and age — that are kept at Elm Creek. Other factors include the number of horses that fit a truckload, which is limited to 33-36 adults, and how many horses will fit comfortable in the available pens.
As of a week ago, there were 59 yearlings or younger weanlings, 75 adult mares, 70 adult geldings and seven burros. Adults available for adoption are ages 2-6.
Stratton and two other full-time staff members oversee the site and adoptions.
Big round alfalfa bales are available continuously to the horses and burros. An Arcadia contractor comes daily to stock two to three feeders per pen, Stratton said.
Although it’s mostly Stratton’s job to keep an eye on the animals’ well-being, he said the feed contractor will point out any concerns he sees. BLM also contracts with Dr. Roy Gehrt of Overton for veterinary services.
When asked what the public should know about the agency and wild horses, Stratton said, “I think one of the biggest things is BLM’s job is to manage public lands in the West so they’re sustainable. So it will stay basically the same as 100 years ago and be the same 100 years in the future.”
He said it’s difficult to keep those lands the same because there are many uses of them, including public recreation, oil and gas production, hard rock mining, livestock grazing and wildlife habitat.
Wildlife and wild horses
Stratton, who grew up on an Iowa farm and earned a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State and master’s degree from New Mexico State in fish and wildlife biology, has been with BLM since 1991, first in Nevada and at Elm Creek since June 1998.
He had a “backyard” horse as a kid, although his brother was more the horse guy. “I don’t own a horse,” Stratton said with a smile, even though he’s been surrounded by horses for the past 28 years.
“We’re far from where we want to be,” he said about the big picture for sustainable range management for wild horses. “We’re fighting a numbers game at this point. The numbers are just astronomical. That’s just my opinion, not a government opinion.”
So every successful adoption counts.
“It’s pretty cool when people send us pictures showing what they’re doing with their horses,” Stratton said.
So does he ever get emotionally attached to the wild horses?
“No, not really,” Stratton replied. “There are some horses that stand out while they’re here. They are really wild when they get here and you’re watching out for them ... but it’s a short-term interest.”
