KEARNEY — His parents in China told him not to worry about the coronavirus, but Yufei Zhou’s phone is lit up like a neon sign.
In the food court in the student union at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, he shares info and stories from the many posts and messages he’s been receiving from China and other locations around the globe.
There’s a lot of news, and Yufei, a 20-year-old finance major, said that from his safe spot in Nebraska, it’s tough not to feel empathy for countrymen caught in the middle of the spreading health crisis.
His mother and father live in Changsha, about 180 miles from Wuhan, the epicenter of the crisis. His mother works in a private health care center. Unlike the state and national medical professionals, she’s relatively safe because she’s not caring for people infected with the virus.
Not so for citizens of Wuhan, the city of 8.4 million where the Chinese government has attempted to barricade the population and prevent the virus from spreading. Yufei’s 25-year-old friend, Olivia, is in Wuhan, where thousands of trapped Chinese are at the mercy of their government. Some get ill and receive hospital care, but Yufei said he learned a woman who was gravely ill attempted to go to the hospital. Authorities boarded over the windows and door to her house. She couldn’t get out and died at home, denied the care she desperately needed, Yufei said.
Stories like that underscore the inadequacies of China’s health care system and its medical supplies, Yufei said. There aren’t enough hospital beds and medicine to help everyone.
He said the people of blockaded Wuhan also have suffered through food shortages and profiteering. For a staple such as cabbage, Chinese paid 25 cents before the coronavirus crisis. At one point the price of cabbage skyrocketed to $7 per head, he said, then the government stepped in and ordered suppliers to cut prices. Now prices are more stable, but the profiteering made the difficult situation worse.
Yufei said Americans he observes at UNK don’t seem bothered that the coronavirus is spreading around the globe, but there are signs some Americans are worried. He said a shortage of respirator masks is developing, and people at UNK might not have any when the virus reaches Nebraska.
The coronavirus breakout could not have come at a worse time, close to the Chinese New Year, when the Chinese travel to celebrate with family and friends, Yufei said.
“New Year is an important event for the Chinese,” he said. He believes the millions of Chinese who traveled for New Year probably spread the coronavirus.
Another problem, he said, traces to the government’s handling of Dr. Li Wenliang, who discovered the virus. He was arrested because he told medical colleagues the public needed to know about the impending danger.
Wenliang’s arrest for insurrection delayed public warnings. When the government finally took action, it was to blockade an entire city. The first messages to citizens of Wuhan were issued at 2:30 a.m. Jan. 23. By midmorning, the city was locked down, Yufei said.
He believes Shanghai appears to be developing into a trouble spot, but coronavirus infections are being reported around the globe.
Thousands have died and many more deaths could follow, Yufei said.
He said the loss of human life is tragic, and so is the death of truth, because the Chinese cannot trust what their government is telling them about the crisis. In some cities, government officials are urging workers to return to their factories, but then another coronavirus infection is detected and workers turn around to return home.
From the arrest of the doctor who wanted to sound an early warning, to the denial of hospital care, to the inaccurate official announcements, the government has lost credibility with Chinese citizens, Yufei said.
“It is not right that the government should decide what is fake news,” he said about Dr. Li Wenliang’s arrest. “The people of Wuhan are in a very difficult spot. They tell me the number infected is more than the government says.”