Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 007, 017, 018, 019, 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 049, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 072, 073, 074, 075, 076, 077, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086 AND 087... * AFFECTED AREA...IN KANSAS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 005 PHILLIPS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 006 SMITH, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 007 JEWELL, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 017 ROOKS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 018 OSBORNE AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 019 MITCHELL. IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 039 VALLEY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 040 GREELEY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 041 NANCE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 046 SHERMAN, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 047 HOWARD, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 048 MERRICK, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 049 POLK, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 060 DAWSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 061 BUFFALO, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 062 HALL, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 063 HAMILTON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 064 YORK, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 072 GOSPER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 073 PHELPS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 074 KEARNEY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 075 ADAMS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 076 CLAY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 077 FILLMORE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 082 FURNAS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 083 HARLAN, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 084 FRANKLIN, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 085 WEBSTER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 086 NUCKOLLS AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 087 THAYER. * WINDS...NORTHWEST 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 35 TO 45 MPH. * TIMING...FROM NOON UNTIL 7 PM CST. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 TO 20 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL SPREAD QUICKLY AND BE DIFFICULT TO CONTROL...EXHIBITING EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. USE CAUTION IF ENGAGING IN ACTIVITIES THAT COULD START A FIRE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&